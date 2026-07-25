I need funding before 7/27/26. Court Eviction.

This past May, I applied for a loan.

I gave the loan company the information they wanted.

It turned out to be a scam.

As a result, I was taken for a certain amount of money, some of it was recovered.

This caused my May and June rent to be returned and caused the checks were NSF.

I was not aware and was not notified by the bank or the building manager.

As a result, my bank account was closed and I had to reopen a new bank account because it was fraud.

The way I found out, I submitted my July rent, about a week and a half later, I received the July check back and a letter of eviction.

I have been trying all state and city resources in Iowa and Des Moines and wouldn't be enough to cover the rent.

The building manager said if we could come up with the amount due, 3,111.00 plus $95.00 for court cost, we could stay.

We received a summons to appear in court on July 27th.





The other part of the campaign is in March 2025, my car was illegally repossessed.

I called the loan company who had the car loan and this came from a supervisor, I explained that I was going in the hospital for open heart surgery., the supervisor said don't worry about the payments until you are back yo work, needless to say, that wasn't true.

Now my cardiologist wants to put me on the heart transplant recipient list and need the transportation to go from Des Moines to Omaha for the transplant.

Your help would be appreciated.

Thank you.