I need full custody of my 2 yr old grand daughter!

I know times are hard but after yesturday 6/15/26 getting a call from the Port Arthur police dept that my grand daughter who is only 2 yrs old needed to be picked up ASAP I was only told the living conditions were unhealthy. I have given my son and his girlfriend chance after chance and cps has been in there life since she was 2 weeks old. I cant depend on the state of texas to help her so I need to file for custody to save her life. I was told cps will be in my corner but it could take over a year because they always want to help mom and dad first but 6 cases in 2 years im done. I don't need a lawyer but I will have to file the papers and get everyone served and it will cost me $200 for body cam and reports from last night and to file in texas is $500 plus other expenses that I will need to keep her safe