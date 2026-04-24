I need financial assistance for Dental and CT scan

Right now I am working part-time and it is very very slow. There is no money coming in and I work in sales.

I really need Dental work on my bottom teeth in order to be able to chew right I have lost a lot of weight because of this

I need crowns fillings, and a partial I would be so appreciative of any kind of help towards this

I am a born again Christian and I have faith that he will provide for me

Thank you so much and God bless you