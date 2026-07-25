I need a vehicle

I love my job, I really do, but they haven't given me a raise since I started, over 11 years ago. My car got repossessed over 5 years ago so I ride a bicycle to work.





I'm receiving early Social Security which has allowed me to survive but I need help taking care of loans and bills, and I really need a vehicle. I just can't go everywhere I need to go on my bicycle, and public transportation around here just isn't adequate.





Thanks for any help you can give