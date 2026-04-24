I need a reliable vehicle and a more safe place

TO create content and to make my life a lil easier. I am working in a restaurant i dont get paid tips 14 an hour. Im trying to keep my health up and improving my situation lil by lil everyday. I'd loke a lil help achieving my goal. Please help.ive never owned a car nor had the funds for one i always took the city bus but soon they will start charging again. If i have a car i can do side work right now my hustle is very limited.