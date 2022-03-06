I need a place to live

I have been trying to get disability for 34 years and I'm not sure if I will get it this time. I'm 61 years old and disabled and I'm living in a camper that has black mold from one end to the other end. I have lived in this camper for a little over a year and I have been having difficulties in breathing. I'm going to see a regular doctor instead of a nurse practitioner because the last time I ended up in the hospital, the doctor said there was a spot inside of me but she didn't say where at. They did an MRI on my head and an ex-ray on my chest and stomach. If it's something bad, I would like to have a place that's somewhat nice with running water and something that I can give my son since he has been supporting me since I lost my job last year and it's been a struggle for him. Thank you and may God Bless You.



