I need a miracle

I hope you’ll consider helping my family during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.





My husband and I have dedicated our careers to education because we believe in serving others and making a difference. While we love what we do, the financial reality has become overwhelming.





We are parents to two amazing children, and despite working full-time, we are drowning under the weight of mounting bills. Every month feels like we’re falling further behind. Unexpected expenses, rising costs, and the everyday necessities of raising a family have left us struggling just to keep our heads above water.





I’ve always believed that if you work hard, things will get better. Lately, though, it feels like no matter how hard we work, we can’t catch up. The stress has become overwhelming, and I find myself constantly worrying about how we’ll pay our bills and provide for our family.





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’ve always wanted to be the one helping others—not asking for help myself. But today, I’m setting my pride aside because my family needs a miracle.





If you are able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean more than I can express. Every donation will go directly toward keeping our family afloat by paying essential bills and helping us regain some financial stability. If you’re unable to donate, keeping us in your prayers would be an incredible blessing.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for believing that hope still exists. We are praying for brighter days ahead and are deeply grateful for any support you can provide. ❤️



