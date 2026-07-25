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I Need A Miracle

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStaci Ann Lettman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Staci Ann Lettman

I Need A Miracle

Hi my name is Staci. I'm 31 years old. I never thought I would have to take to a platform for help but I also never expected to be going through what I'm going through right now. I moved to Orlando towards the beginning of this year for a fresh start. I had enough funds and time to find a new job in this new city. Within a month of me staying here I started experiencing major pain which was taking a toll on my job hunting. After going to the hospital they explained that I had a disc in my spine that was out of place and floating. Within a week of that discovery I was in so much pain I had to go back to the hospital. Once I got there they explained to me that the same disc in my spine that was floating had popped. I was experiencing to this day the worst pain I've ever experienced in my life. For a second and I know this is crazy I actually prayed for God to take me that's how bad the pain was. After assessing me and realizing the urgency Orlando Regional admitted me for spinal surgery. It was one of the most scariest times of my life up until this moment I'd never had anything like this serious happened to me. They had to go inside take out all the matter from my disc that was crushed and they replaced it with a metal disc which is what I have now. After the surgery I had many people see me within the course of a few days one person was from the hospital they were a social worker who agreed to help me set up disability so that I can get some assistance because after the surgery it would take a whole year before I would be able to get back to some semblance of a normal life. That was in March I have been struggling so bad since. I still haven't received my disability check or any hopes of getting it anytime soon. I really don't know what to do at this point I cry everyday and I constantly pray that God can help me. I feel so vulnerable and it breaks me because I've always been a strong person I've always been the person that people depended on not the person that has to depend on people. I'm here because I can't do this alone. I need help desperately. I'm trying to help myself now that I'm semi-heeled and able to walk with minimal pain I'm looking for a job so that I can get some part of my life back. While I'm waiting to be hired I have gone through everything that I saved to supplement me until I found a job. Right now I'm living in a hotel but very soon I'll be on the street I have nowhere else to turn. I need help, I need prayers I need God's hands on me. I'm so tired of struggling I just need a helping hand so I could help myself. Anything will help or even a kind word or prayer will help. I just want to get back to my life. Please help if you can, thank you so much for taking the time to read this and God bless you.

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