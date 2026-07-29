I Lost My Work, My Tools, and My Stability

My dear friends,

My name is Arshad Khan, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I need to ask for help like this.

On 23 February 2026, while I was in Barcelona, Spain my bag was stolen. Inside it were things that meant everything to me at the time, my MacBook Pro, my work materials, important personal documents, chargers, and around €3,700 in cash.

What might look like just “belongings” to others was actually my entire working life.

My laptop wasn’t just a device, it was my livelihood. It was how I worked, earned money, supported myself, and stayed connected to my clients and responsibilities. In one moment, everything I had built and depended on was gone.

Since then, I’ve been trying to recover step by step. I reported the theft to the police (Mossos d’Esquadra, case reference 177807/26) and followed every possible channel I could to find answers. But months later, I am still left without my belongings and without closure.

The impact has been deeper than I ever expected. Losing my tools meant losing my ability to work normally. It created financial pressure, uncertainty, and a constant feeling of being stuck, trying to rebuild something that disappeared overnight.

There were days when I didn’t know how I would move forward, or how I would replace what I lost.

Why I am asking for help

I am raising funds to slowly rebuild what was taken from me and regain stability in my life. The support will go toward:

Replacing my laptop and essential work equipment so I can work again

Covering urgent financial gaps caused by the loss

Helping me stay stable while I rebuild my income

Managing ongoing recovery efforts related to this case

A personal request

If you’re reading this, thank you. Truly.

Even if you cannot donate, sharing this page would mean more than I can explain. Right now, I’m trying to take things one step at a time and rebuild something that was taken from me in a moment I couldn’t control.

This has been one of the hardest experiences I’ve faced, but I’m not giving up on rebuilding my work and my life.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and time.

Arshad Khan