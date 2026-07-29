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I know God will make a way...

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMonica McGhee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Monica McGhee

I know God will make a way...

I recently lost everything I owned . See I lived in my fifth wheel, saving up for a house. More than anything I wanted my mom in an actual home. She has been living in a shed with no water or electricity for a year at this point. I had to use some of my savings when I got laid off work. I'd been trying to start my business for express deliveries. Then I got the most amazing opportunity. Drive this box truck and get paid $1200 per load. The catch was that I had to work two weeks in the hole. The job offer was so great that I agreed and got into my savings again. I drove for three and a half weeks straight. I hit over twenty states and 13000 miles. When I finally got home, I was devastated, my fifth wheel was gone. ALL my savings GONE. To top it off my "boss" had only paid me $700 and still owed me a little over six grand. He said he would be paying me that following Monday (this was a Friday). After reporting my trailer stolen, I immediately started looking for a house to move into so that my mom and ai would have a home. Despite my life savings being gone, I had a good amount of money coming and a great job. Things were finally looking up, life was finally going to be a little bit easier. Monday rolled around and when I had to call my "boss" to ask where my pay was, I was told I would not be getting paid because he hadn't got paid. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I told him he had to pay me, I had rights to sue if not. Boy was I wrong. I was what people call a third party contractor. There was no way to make him pay me unless I took him to claims court which I could not afford. Devastation kicked in again, I was again without a job only this time I had no savings to fall on and was now homeless in Arizona during the hot parts of the year. All I needed was five grand in a business account and the SBA would give me a fifty thousand dollar loan for my startup business. I was so close, yet not close enough. The devil comes to kill steal and destroy. I need help in a major way. It's really hot, my car broke down, and I have nowhere to lay my head. I've applied everywhere with no luck. I'm reaching out to try and get enough money to either get the loan or get my mom amd I into a house. Please, anything helps. God Bless

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