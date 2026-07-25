I just want to smile again

For many years, addiction took a tremendous toll on my life, including my health. One of the lasting effects has been the damage to my teeth. During my addiction, my teeth began breaking, decaying, and falling out. I worked hard to overcome those struggles, and today I am proud to say that I am clean and sober. Unfortunately, even though I have left addiction behind, the damage it caused continues to affect me every day. My teeth are still breaking and falling out, causing constant pain and making it difficult to eat, smile, and live comfortably.





Recovery has been a journey of rebuilding my life piece by piece. I have worked hard to heal emotionally, mentally, and physically, but my dental health remains one of the last major obstacles standing in my way. Having my teeth restored would not only relieve the pain I experience daily, but it would also help restore my confidence and allow me to fully embrace this new chapter of my life. While I do have dental insurance, it covers only a small portion of the extensive work that I need, leaving me with costs that are far beyond what I can afford on my own.





If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. Your support will help me take this final step in my recovery journey and regain something many people take for granted—the ability to eat without pain, smile without embarrassment, and move forward with confidence. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, or shares you can offer.