I just neex help

I am 28 years of age. I currently live in the state of Nevada. Where I have lived for the last 11 years? And I have been looking for a full-time job. So I could be able to take care of myself. But throughout the years of being out here, I have yet to find one. And I have ran out of options. So I am raising money so I can move to Denver, Colorado. Because I have a lot of job opportunities out there. And I am currently stuck in my state because I cannot find a job or they won't give me a job. I've been turned down from every job I have went on and interviewed to so honestly I am out of options. I'm not trying to rob nobody or go still for money. So if you are feeling generous, please donate towards the cause