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I just need help….

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJeff Keenan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeff Keenan

I just need help….

The Weight I Carry

Every morning starts the same way.

Before my feet even touch the floor, before the coffee brews, before the day has a chance to begin, my mind is already racing. Numbers flash through my head like warning lights—balances, due dates, minimum payments, overdue notices. Debt has become the soundtrack of my life, a constant hum that never fully disappears.

It follows me everywhere.

At work, I smile and carry on conversations, but part of my mind is calculating whether I can stretch what's left in my account until the next paycheck. When my phone vibrates, my stomach tightens. Is it another bill? Another reminder? Another problem demanding money I don't have?

The stress isn't something I leave behind at the end of the day. It comes home with me. It sits beside me during dinner. It lies awake with me at night.

Sleep has become difficult. My mind replays every financial mistake, every unexpected expense, every moment I wish I could do over. Some nights I stare at the ceiling for hours, wondering how I ended up carrying so much weight. The exhaustion builds, and with it comes something darker.

The constant pressure begins to affect everything.

I become irritable with people I care about. I withdraw from friends because I can't afford to go out. I avoid opening emails and checking accounts because I'm afraid of what I'll see. The anxiety turns into sadness, and the sadness starts feeling permanent.

There are moments when the debt feels bigger than numbers on a statement. It feels like a shadow hanging over every part of my life. It convinces me that I'll never catch up, never get ahead, never feel free again.

And in my lowest moments, the hopelessness can become overwhelming.

Not because the debt itself is impossible, but because carrying it every single day is exhausting. The constant worry, the fear, the feeling of being trapped—it wears down even the strongest parts of me.

Then I imagine something different.

I imagine opening my accounts and seeing smaller balances. I imagine one debt gone completely. I imagine having enough breathing room to pay bills without panic. I imagine sleeping through the night without my mind running endless calculations.

The thought of clearing even a portion of this debt feels like setting down a backpack I've been carrying for years.

The money itself would matter, of course. But what it would really give me is space.

Space to think about my future instead of my past mistakes.

Space to focus on my family, my goals, my health.

Space to laugh without guilt, to rest without fear, to wake up without immediately feeling overwhelmed.

The debt has taken more than dollars from me. It has taken peace, confidence, and countless hours of my life. Reducing it would not solve every problem overnight, but it would lift a burden that has become almost impossible to describe to anyone who hasn't carried it.

For the first time in a long time, I could breathe a little easier.

And sometimes, when you've been struggling under a heavy weight for so long, being able to breathe again can feel like getting your life back.


And I will admit. I had AI help write this for me…. But it is 100% real and authentic… 2 or 3 hours a night of sleep for months now, has greatly taken a toll on me and my life, and my family. Wondering if I have enough cash to fill my tank with gas to get to work for the next 2 days takes a toll on me. When I still need to figure out the rest of the week.


I have always carried some debt with me thru life. But never this much. Debt alone $42,000, and not including the car I have which adds another $36,000.


Mentally, im at a point to just walk away from it all. And from someone who has never been depressed or anxious this is real.


And if I can ever imagine a way out of this with help. My goal would be to help others with the same thing. Whether it’s $1,000 or $50,000 in debt. When people come together to help, anything is really possible.


The full debt is a combination of 2 things, CC debt at absurd interest rates, and a personal loan. I am asking for this amount because it will help with one or another, both costing me roughly $1300 a month alone, plus the rest of my expenses.


I am not asking for a handout, I’m asking for help, and if this turns into a positive thing, then I will work my way to making sure it is paid forward, so someone else can feel the relief that I’m hoping I can feel.


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