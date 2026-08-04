I just need a hand up not a hand out

Hi, my name is Andrew. I'm looking to get just enough money to complete my registration to work at the post office. My story? I've been homeless since 2024, and I've been trying to figure out how to get off the ground with no money. I see lots of people who have shopping carts full of items that I'm not sure how they got. Once I complete my registration I'll be making a lot more money. I am living with some people I met at Life Church in Victorville California. I've been told that I'm smart, I also think I have some good business ideas, but I just haven't had the capital or environment (computer access) until now. In the future I may use GiveGoSend to fund some other projects. I really appreciate the hand up!