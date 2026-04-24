I have to take care of my dying step Grandparents

Source: ClickOnDetroit | WDIV Local 4

The Man in the article you are reading about is my dad, all of this happening has left me to take care of my grandfather and my grandmother as they are not in the best health and my grandmother is in the hospital with broken bones, and a brain bleed, my grandpa has an aneurysm on his heart and he is also not doing well, I could use this money to fix up the house for them, spend it on medical bills, and further give it to them, I would really appreciate it

Thank you.