I have suffered unfair treatment

I used to be a teacher. I got into legal trouble after I was deceived into letting someone else use my bank card.There is so much injustice in this world, especially within the judicial system, which is manipulated by various powers. More often than not, there is little we can do.

I believe in God, and I believe even more deeply in His power and His love. I am a very grateful person.I have come here to seek your help. I am truly thankful to everyone who assists me. I will sincerely pray for you forever, and may God bless you.