I have schizophrenia

I currently suffer from schizophrenia, which means that I hear voices, and I’m not able to think clearly about issues that develop into paranoia and demons that try to run my life. I am not employed currently because it is difficult for me to hold a job. I am trying to avoid becoming homeless as I have been in the past. I am a woman who has lived in forests and in rented cars throughout Canada, the USA, and Mexico. I am grateful for any amount sent to me because it will help me live a normal life. The picture is of my dog. Through everything I have been through, I still believe God is good!