I have four fingers on each hand

Alan is a very special boy. He was born with several medical conditions that make his journey different from that of most children.

He was born without thumbs, so he has only four fingers on each hand. He also has a rare heart condition called a unicuspide valve, a horseshoe kidney, and spina bifida. These conditions have brought many challenges to his life and to the people who love him.

Despite everything, Alan is a happy, brave, and strong child. He smiles, plays, learns, and enjoys life like any other boy. Every day, he teaches those around him the true meaning of courage and perseverance.

His medical conditions are part of who he is, but they do not define him. Alan is much more than his diagnoses. He is a son, a friend, a dreamer, and an inspiration to everyone who knows him.

His story is not about limitations; it is about strength, hope, and the determination to move forward every day with a smile.