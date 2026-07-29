I have chronic KE disease and arthritis in my spin

Greetings I in the need of help with chronic kidney disease and arthritis in my spine, I need help with medical bills I’ve been paying on my bills, but I’m running low on money for a wedding dress. Someone help me please I have one kidney and I’ve been saving my money just in case I need a kidney because no one is a match in my family. I lost my kidney in 97 of March and I’ve been surviving with one kidney this long. My kidney is 14.28 cm and I am very concerned about it. Can you please help me with a donation and prayers. Thank you for your support in advance .