I have been scammed of my money

I hate having to do this, but I unfortunately lost about $45,000 out of my bank account. My savings account is empty, I am in debt, and I almost have no money to spend. Yes, this was my own fault for giving money to a woman on a dating app in which we've neither met nor talked over the phone. She has promised to pay me back, but I still haven't received any money since September of last year. It's clear at this point that I was scammed. And on top of that, I have a medical condition to deal with. I have epilepsy. I'm hoping by God's grace that I'm able to get enough money back where I can at least pay off my debts. Any amount of money you're willing to donate would be greatly appreciated.