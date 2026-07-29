I had a stroke and GBS in the last three years

I woke up one morning and I couldn't walk, I had to crawl to the bathroom The doctors said I had GBS an auto immune disease that paralyses you. A year later I had a stroke from a brain clot that traveled to my brain from my heart, I have factor 5 blood that causes clotting disorder which made me bleed a whole lot which caused me to have a hysterectomy a year after having my stroke, bc of my stroke I became angry and had to become a different person, someone I didn't know , this shattered my relationship with my daughter who is now in college preparing to take on the world! I lost my job, and I currently get disability but that isn't enough to live off of! I want to raise enough money to buy things I need to help in my stroke recovery, things insurance doesn't cover. Also to maybe have a full time caregiver please help and support me on this new journey I'm on