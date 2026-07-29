I got scammed while building my house!!!

I am building my house right now and I went to pay the deposit for my HVAC. I was e-mailing my HVAC guy back and forth to set up the payment for the deposit. That was the preferred communication. In the same e-mail chain, a scammer came in and told me that their payment system is down and they would prefer me to do an ACH. So, I followed what they suggested me to do and I thought I had paid the deposit. I get a hold of my HVAC company to get a receipt and they tell me they didn't receive the payment. I sent it a week prior. I go back into the e-mail chain and they changed 1 letter at the end of the e-mail address and my heart sank!!! I was sick for the next day and a half because I never lost that much money before. I'm usually good at spotting the scams. This one got me and it got me for a whole lot. I'm just trying anything I can for this money so my house could get built before the winter hits. I was dumb for falling for this scam and I can't stop getting down on myself for it. Thank you in advance to anyone willing to help! God bless you!