I got scammed and I need help

Help Me Recover After Being Scammed

I recently lost a significant amount of money after falling victim to what I now realize was a pyramid business scam. I was in a difficult financial situation and desperately looking for work. They convinced me to buy products and promised I could earn money by selling them, but instead I ended up losing my savings and taking on debt.

I'm asking for help so I can recover from this situation and get my life back on track. The fundraising goal represents the remaining portion of the debt caused by the scam. I've already repaid a large part of it through work and with help from my family and friends, but I still need assistance to cover the rest, I have paid 25% of the original scammed amount. I have put my family in a harsh financial situation and I'm looking for help to somewhat save my family from poverty.

I take full responsibility for my decision, and I've learned a painful lesson from this experience. My goal now is simply to move forward, repay what I owe, and rebuild my life. I'm doing everything I can to make things right and repay things slowly but the pressure is affecting my life and the loved ones around me.

I don't expect anyone to magically solve my problems for me, but if you're able to contribute even a small amount or offer help it would make a real difference. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a lot.

I can create digital art commissions for anyone who donates or would like to support me.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to contact me at:

pdkhanh0509@gmail.com

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Any support, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.

The country is not entirely correct, I live in Viet Nam and the fundraising amount is exchange closest to the amount I actually need, I'm sorry for this confusion and willing to answer any question and provide proof if contacted.