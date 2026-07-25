I got run over by a forklift, please help!

On Friday I (husband to an awesome wife and father of two awesome children) was making a delivery to a factory and I moved around on foot to best be out of the way. While I was checking behind me the forklift near me backed up, ran over both my feet (resulting in multiple fractures in my right foot) and knocked me down. I am now in a specialized splinting and restrictions, I am learning to use crutches on two injured feet, and I haven't seen the orthopedic specialist yet. I am unsure if this is the full extent of my injuries, if surgery is needed, or even the full length of time before I am healed. The ED Doctor told me it might be a couple of months before I can go back to work as a semi truck driver. My wife and I were already working overtime to try and stabilize. Our rent just went up, my daughter needs her first pair of glasses, and unfortunately we are now in a very tight spot. If you can help, it would be a Godsend. Thank you for your consideration.