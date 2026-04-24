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I dont want to lose my future

GoalDH 3,000 MAD
RaisedDH 0 MAD

Fundraiser created byMarwan Hitham Habeb Abdelazem

I dont want to lose my future

hello my name is Marwan. i never thought one day i will write something like this but i really dont have many choices. i am half Moroccan half Egyptian and all my family live in Morocco. my father is a foreign man and he barely make enough money for us. since i was young my dream was to study hard and get a good job and help my parents. because of that i choose one of the hardest high school programs in my country, mathematics and engineering science in french. i always tried my best and worked very hard because my dream was to study software engineering one day. but this year which was the most important year for me many of us got shocked because the exam style changed and nobody told us before. the exams felt very different and many hardworking students including me could not get the grades we needed. i couldnt enter a public university and my family cant afford private universitys. right now i really dont know what to do and i feel lost. my parents are very disappointed and things became hard between us. i am not asking for money to go to expensive university. i only ask for little help so i can learn programming from home with a simple computer. i know it will take long time and maybe i will fail but i still want to try because i always wanted to become a software engineer and help my parents. maybe my dream will never happen but i dont want to give up without trying. sorry for asking for help and thank you to everyone who read my story. maybe i will not reach my goal but i just wanted people to hear my story. and also i wanted to tell people about the struggles many students in Morocco are going through. many of us study very hard and have dreams but sometimes things dont go the way we expected and we feel like nobody hear us. thank you for any support even if its just kind words.

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