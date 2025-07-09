I don't want to be homeless again

My job is about to shut down and I didn't get proper notice and so now I'm scrambling to try to figure out how I'm going to pay the rest of my rent on top of searching for a new job and also attaining that job I just need help with covering the last bit of my rent for this month I had a whole bunch of bills and stuff come out so I'm short and if you can help in any way even if it's only a dollar it's still something and every dollar gives me more confidence that I can keep my home.