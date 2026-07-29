I desperately need the funds for CAR REPAIRS

Hi,

My name is Sandra and the reason I'm asking for help because I totaled my 2005 Ford Escape by hitting a deer it totaled my car.

So my sister, brother and son pooled their funds and I bought a 2015 FORD ESCAPE used

and now I'm having major problems with the turbocharged engine, I have contacted Ford Recall Department but no luck there.

So I'm stuck with a car that I can't drive to the stores or church.

I just feel at 71 years old that I should be able to stand on my own two feet,but unfortunately I can't as I only get 1300.00 from SSA and by the time I pay my monthly bills and groceries I don't have much left.

This is my only way to help my families in shouldering some of the responsibility and to be able to hold my head up for once.

My whole life has always been a struggle for me

Im truly blessed by what GOD HAS GIVEN ME AND I KNOW IM SUPPOSED YO BE GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING THAT HE DOES FOR ME AND I DO BUT SOMETIMES THE WEIGHT OF IT ALL GETS TO MUCH TO BEAR

I PRAY AND LAY IT AT JESUS FEET

BUT MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A FIGHT

SO ANYTHING THAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY CAN DO FOR ME WOULD BE A BLESSING AND GREATLY APPRECIATED

MATTHEW 18:20

If you just read this and are not in the position in helping me with funds then please pray for me. Thank you for taking the time to read my post

GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME