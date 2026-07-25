I desperately need help in fixing my car

First let me say Thank you for taking your time in reading my story.

I'm seventy one years old living on SSA in the amount of one thousand three hundred dollars per month and by the time I pay my rent and all

Of my other bills I barley have enough to survive until the next month,it just seems like I live from month to month

I was married for twenty two years to my husband , Keith fell sick come to find out he had liver cancer after the doctors told us that he lived for another ten days.

After he died I was forced to sell our trailer as I couldn't afford the lot rent of eleven hundred dollars a month.

So I moved back to West Virginia where I could and I am currently living in senior housing along with my two little dogs Sneakers and Ollie they are the only joy I have left in this life.





But on the first of May on my way to get groceries and pay the rent a deer jumped out and totaled my 2005 Ford.

That was the vehicle I had to get to stores and my doctors

So my family pooled their funds together and I was able to buy another car a 2015 Ford Escape,it ran really good up until two weeks ago when the light on the dashboard came on and said I needed to take it to a mechanic.

So I did and they diagnosed my car with a cracked pipe a cylinder serodoid shut open and the turbocharger was leaking oil.

I called Ford to see if there was any RECALLS on these problems but they said no after they ran my VIN NUMBER.

So now I have two cars that I can't drive and no funds to fix the 2015 Ford with.

I'm trying to raise money to help my sister who is willingly to pay something on it,but I just wish for once in my life that I could hold my head up and contribute to the repairs.

I'm 71 and supposed to be able to care of my problems for the most part on my own

My whole entire life has always and I mean always a struggle for me.

It is only with GOD'S GRACE AND I MEAN WHEN I SAY IT THAT BY HIS GRACE IM STILL RELATIVELY IN GOOD HEALTH.

Just the other week my false teeth broke in half go to use my insurance through my Medicare Advantage program and they don't have any dentist in my area.

I'm at my last straw, all I can afford to do is sit in my house and that's fine but I really need to get my car fixed because there is no public transportation here in Randolph County WV no

Uber or Lyft nothing of that sort.

If you can please donate anything to my plight I would greatly appreciate it and to know that there is still loving and caring people out here would be a blessing and would ease the pain and worrying that I'm currently experiencing

I don't know what to do I'm at my wits end.

I want to THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU WHO TOOK THE TIME TO READ MY STORY AND MY PLIGHT AND THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR ANY DONATIONS THAT THE LORD PUTS ON YOUR HEART IN HELPING ME.

Thank you,

Sandra Y.