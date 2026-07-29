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I could really use the help

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHeather Repp

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heather Repp

I could really use the help

🌟✨A Beacon of Hope✨🌟

Sometimes life throws us curveballs we never saw coming, doesn't it? I mean, just when you think you've got everything sorted out—you know, bills paid, a roof over your head, and the beginnings of something good in this crazy world—BAM! A health crisis hits. That's exactly where my story starts...

Picture this: It was early last year when I felt that familiar lump in my neck for what seemed like the millionth time. But this time it wasn’t just a quick 'n' easy-to-ignore thing; no, this was different. The doctor looked serious—so serious he barely even said "Hi." He had questions but didn't wait for answers before sending me off to more tests than I could count on one hand (I tried).

Cue the diagnosis: Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Stage 4 B-cell. If you haven't heard of it—don't worry, most people haven't! It means cancer cells are all over my body, wreaking havoc and causing me a whole lot of pain for no good reason at all.

Now imagine receiving that news while standing on the edge of losing everything else: your job (and thus income), housing—all because one day last year felt differently than usual when I touched my neck. It’s not fair, right? But life isn't about fairness; it’s about resilience and support from those around you.

And that brings me to why I am writing this today: To ask for your help in keeping my home intact—and maybe even keep a little piece of hope alive amidst the chaos cancer has brought into my world. My savings are spent, bills unpaid; there's no way forward without support from good souls like you!

Imagine helping someone who’s worked their whole life to turn things around but now faces losing everything due to circumstances beyond their control—sounds pretty heavy, huh? But I believe in the power of community and kindness. Your donation can bring me closer to stabilizing my health care needs while keeping a roof over my head!

If you're reading this, perhaps cancer has touched your life too or maybe it hasn’t. Regardless, remember that hope is like sunlight—most beautiful when shared widely! So let’s spread some light into someone else’s dark hour today; every dollar counts and makes a difference in turning around tough situations.

Feel free to share my story with those who might be able to lend an ear or a helping hand, because sometimes the smallest act of kindness can create the biggest miracles! 💖✨🌟

Thank you from the bottom of my heart (and yes, it’s pounding for all the right reasons). ❤️ #HopeForHome #Crowdhealing

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