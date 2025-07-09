I can't move forward, I feel lost.

I never imagined I would find myself writing something like this.





For a long time, I truly believed that if I worked harder, pushed myself a little more, or found another way to earn money, I would eventually solve everything on my own. That is why it took me so long to ask for help. I feel embarrassed. I worry that people will judge me or think I am looking for an easy way out, when the truth is the complete opposite.





My financial situation didn't fall apart overnight. It happened little by little. One problem led to another until I reached a point where the weight of it all became impossible to carry alone. Today I am struggling with debts I cannot afford to pay, ongoing expenses that never stop, and constant financial pressure that follows me from the moment I wake up until I try to fall asleep.





Every day begins with the same questions: How am I going to pay what I owe? How will I cover my basic expenses? What new problem will appear tomorrow? Living with this uncertainty is emotionally exhausting. It feels like no matter how hard I try, I can never catch up.





The hardest part is not only the lack of money. It is losing my peace of mind. I no longer enjoy the simple things because my thoughts are always focused on survival and finding a way out. Sleeping has become difficult. Stress and anxiety have become part of my daily life. Many times I have felt ashamed to tell anyone what I am going through because asking for help has always been one of the hardest things for me.





Even so, I have not given up. I have looked for work, tried different ways to earn money, sold personal belongings, and continued searching for opportunities to improve my situation. Every small step has given me hope, but it has never been enough to overcome the financial burden I am carrying.





Creating this fundraiser was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. I hesitated for a long time because I have always wanted to solve my own problems. But I finally realized that sometimes accepting help also takes courage.





The funds raised will be used to pay my most urgent debts and help me regain some financial stability so I can focus on rebuilding my life, continuing my studies, and moving forward. I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for the chance to get back on my feet without feeling like I am sinking deeper every day.





If you choose to help me, please know that your kindness will never be forgotten. No matter how small the donation may seem, it will make a real difference in my life. And if you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean just as much.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for giving me hope during one of the most difficult moments of my life.