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I Can’t Chew Anymore — I’m Finally Asking for Help

Goal$16,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKymmi Murray

I Can’t Chew Anymore — I’m Finally Asking for Help

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but I’ve reached a point where I can’t keep putting this off. ❤️

I’ve been a single mom for many years, and for a long time, taking care of myself always came last. I kept telling myself I would take care of my own needs when I could.

Unfortunately, my dental health has now reached a point where I can no longer neglect it. I’m struggling to chew, due to a breakage of my last molar and I need extensive treatment — including at least 8 extractions, approximately 10 dental implants, and additional restorative work.

The cost is expected to be around $15,000, plus travel expenses as I explore treatment options in Turkey.

Asking for help is very difficult for me especially being a Marine I just put my head down and push forward. Honestly, I’ve always tried to handle things myself. But right now, I truly need help getting my health and ability to eat normally back. I’ve been working and saving but every time I get even the slightest bit ahead life throws someway me and I’m back to square one.


i really need to go get this done asap!

Even $5, $10, or simply sharing this with someone who may be able to help could make a difference.

Thank you for taking a moment to read my story. ❤️

Kymmi

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