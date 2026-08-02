I believe humanity is still alive 🙏

Dear Friends, Family, Kind-Hearted Strangers, and Anyone Reading This,





If you're reading this today, I first want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a few moments to hear my story.





My name is Gabriel Bruce, and writing this letter is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have always believed in working hard, standing on my own feet, and never giving up, but today I find myself in a position where I can no longer do it alone.





I am humbly asking for your help.

For a long time, I have dreamed of building a better future—not only for myself but also for my family. Like so many others, I have faced disappointment, financial hardship, and doors that seemed to close just as hope began to grow. Yet through it all, I have never stopped believing that God can make a way where there seems to be none.





Today, I'm appeling to anyone who comes across this post to help me get any job offer that comes with a visa sponsorship, an opportunity like this would completely change the course of my life: the chance to relocate to the United States, where I have people who genuinely care about me and are willing to help me start over, they are not financially stable to get me through all this process.





My dear friends, Sandie Biddix Lewis and Sara Perez of Asheville, North Carolina, have known me for years. They know my heart, my struggles, and my determination. They have graciously offered to welcome me, help me settle, and assist me in finding employment so I can become self-sufficient and begin building the future I have worked and prayed for.





The only obstacle standing in my way is the financial cost of making this journey. Expenses such as visa processing, legal documentation, airfare, and other relocation costs are far beyond what I can afford.





It is incredibly difficult for me to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I cannot do this on my own.





If God places it on your heart to support me in any way, whether through financial assistance, co-sponsorship, advice, employment opportunities, legal guidance, prayers, or simply by sharing my story with others, you will be giving me something far greater than money. You will be giving me hope. You will be helping me step into a future that has always seemed just beyond my reach.





I am not looking for someone to carry me through life. I am simply asking for a chance—a chance to work hard, earn an honest living, support my family, and become a blessing to others just as others have been a blessing to me.





I promise that every act of kindness shown to me will never be forgotten. I will work diligently, honor every opportunity I receive, and strive to make everyone who believed in me proud.





Even if you cannot help financially, I ask you, with all humility, to remember me in your prayers and to share my story. You never know who might be the person God uses to change someone's life forever.





Thank you for opening your heart to my story. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your kindness. May God richly bless you for every act of love you show.





With sincere gratitude and hope,





Gabriel Bruce