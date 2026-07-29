I am soliciting for financial support for shelter

Version 2: More Personal + Detailed

Title: Help Us Escape Homelessness — Rent for My Kids in Lagos





Story:

My name is [Mr Abah Emmanuel], and I never thought I’d have to write this. My family and I are currently homeless in Lagos.





We are people: me, my [wife], and our children aged. Up until, we were getting by. I worked as a commercial driver, but lost my job do to company shut down landlord sold the house / rent was increased 200% and we couldn’t pay.





We were evicted on [1/01/2026]. Since then, we’ve been staying with friends, in churches, and sometimes on the street. My children have missed school because we have no stable address. The hardest part is seeing them scared at night.





The solution:

I found a small 1-room and parlor apartment in [Shomolu] that the landlord will rent to us for N700,00 per year. It’s not fancy, but it’s safe, has running water, and is close to a public school.





To secure it, I need N900,000 to N1000000

• N700,000 for 1 year rent • N200,000 for agent + caution fees + transport to move our few belongings

N100,000 to N150,000

In Nigeria, landlords demand 1-2 years rent upfront. don’t have anywhere to go again My family needs shelter this week.





My promise to you:

1. Every donation goes directly to rent + fees. I’ll upload the receipt and photos once we move in. 2. I’m not asking for a lifestyle — just safety for my kids. 3. I will pay this kindness forward once I’m back on my feet. I’m already applying for jobs as a [driver].

If you can’t donate, please share this. If donation is made I will be a happy man again in a new home with my family





From the bottom of my heart, thank you. You’re not just funding rent — you’re giving my children their childhood back.





With hope,

[Abah Emmanuel]

[Phone: 07067664348 WhatsApp for verification if you’re comfortable]