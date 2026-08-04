I Am Redeemed Help Me & My Son Keep Moving Forward

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

There was a time in my life when I wasn’t sure if I would ever have a future. Addiction, poor choices, and difficult circumstances left me feeling hopeless and broken. But God never gave up on me—even when I had given up on myself.

Today, my story looks very different.

I am the proud mother of my incredible son, Malachi. He will turn one on September 27, and every morning when I look into his eyes, I’m reminded of God’s grace and the gift of second chances. He deserves a mother who is present, healthy, and determined to give him a life filled with love, stability, and opportunity. That is exactly what I am working toward every single day.

We currently live in a Mommy & Me sober living home, where I continue to strengthen my recovery and build a solid foundation for our future. Recovery has taught me that healing isn’t just about staying sober—it’s about becoming the woman and mother God created me to be.

Over the past year, I have poured myself into becoming that woman. I have completed parenting classes, recovery programs, wellness education, and other life-skills training. I attend recovery meetings, work with a sponsor, participate in therapy, and continue to grow in my faith. Every class, every meeting, and every step forward is proof that lasting change is possible.

I also faced another unexpected challenge when I became a victim of identity theft. Rebuilding my credit and restoring my identity has been a long and frustrating process, but I have refused to let it stop me. Instead, I’ve continued moving forward one step at a time.

God has placed a dream on my heart that extends far beyond my own story.

My goal is to create a faith-based nonprofit that helps women and mothers who are rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration, trauma, or homelessness. I know what it feels like to believe your life is beyond repair, and I want to be a source of hope for women who need someone to believe in them.

But before I can fully step into that calling, I need help overcoming one of my biggest obstacles: reliable transportation.

A dependable vehicle would allow me to safely take Malachi to doctor appointments,accept employment opportunities, attend therapy and recovery meetings, continue my education and certifications, and begin laying the groundwork for the nonprofit I dream of building. It would provide freedom, stability, and the ability to continue moving forward instead of depending on others for every ride.

I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a hand up—a chance to keep building the life that God has called me to live and the future my son deserves.

If you feel led to support us, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you’re unable to give, I would be deeply grateful if you would share our story and keep us in your prayers.

“Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 1:6

Thank you for believing that redemption is real, that people can change, and that hope always has the final word.

With love and gratitude,

Amber & Malachi



