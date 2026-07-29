I am on a Mission to Rio

Greetings!





We Are Not Ashamed of the Gospel World Outreach is headed back to Rio again for the third time of many more to come! I am leading a team of 7 to Rio de Janeiro on another Adventure of Faith Sept 11th -21st to minister the LOVE and LIFE of Christ. We are looking forward to seeing what God will do as we once again participate in the Revival that is happening in Brazil and fellowship with my good friends and family in Christ Senior Pastors Philip and Renee Murdoch of Light to the Nations Church(ILAN)!





The trip this year will be full of ministry opportunities. While there, our team will be involved in ministering and sharing the love of Jesus with Light to the Nations (ILAN) church and the Rio Dream Center.





We will be involved in church services, praying at different ILAN church campus locations and at different locations throughout Rio, participate in outreach to the community through house-to-house food distribution, street witnessing, ministering at Legacy School (K-12) chapel services and holding a mini-crusade in a local park. We expect many more “unplanned” open doors of ministry that the Lord will orchestrates for us along the way. It is a great joy watching the Holy Spirit change lives and order our steps as we lift the Name of Jesus! We expect more! (Eph 3:20)





Here were you come in. I am looking for those who would partner with me in this Adventure of Faith. Prayer is key in all that we do for Christ. Here are some specific areas to pray for us during the trip:

Travel safety, both in the air and on the ground Favor with the local communities we serve Opportunities to share the Gospel and meet the needs Wisdom and understanding as we minister to the people Team unity and ministry flow together





I would be honored if you partnered with me through prayer and/or giving towards this investment for souls in Rio.

If the Lord is leading you to give, please select the GIVE button and give as the He leads. Thank you in advance for partnering with me in this ministry through your Time in prayer for the trip and/or your Treasure through donations!

Que Deus te abençoe ricamente! (May God bless you richly!)

Irmão Claudio (Bro. Claude)