I am not done yet

As some of you know, I'm 87 years old and have been driving for Uber for the last 10 years in the Bay Area after a successful career of portrait and art photography in Laguna Beach.

I loved being an Uber driver connecting with my riders in a powerful way, which inspired me to write my award winning memoir called "The Joy of Uber Driving - A Wild Ride to SeIf-Love" Recently however, I encountered a bump in the road and I am now unemployed and unable to pay next months rent and other living expenses. How could this be? I've had an incredibly full and exciting life, I never imagined this could happen. Well, neither was being an Uber driver imaginable and that turned out to be hugely fulfilling.

Funny how the Universe decides things for me.

Being on the brink of homelessness has sparked a new creative energy that I didn't know I still had. As an Uber driver and photographer I had the opportunity to inspire and empower my clients to let go of limiting beliefs and be all they can be with a good dose of self-love.This has been my true purpose in life and hopefully I can still provide this service through my writing when I get back on my feet.

I just signed a rental agreement to vacate this apartment by June 30th. I need approximately $3,000//mo for the next 3 months to cover rent, living expenses and moving expenses, This will free me up to be creatively productive in solving my housing situation and then start an Etsy website for my art and to build my reputation as a free-lance writer .

With your help, I know I can make this all happen with ease. Your donation, whatever amount, will be so greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Blessings, Yamini











