I am New to New Jersey due to employment need help

I was a passenger of "Lyft rideshare" as I was on the way to work unfortunately was involved in traffic accident being rear ended while sitting at stop light. I was injured suffering various injuries leading to me not being able to work and receiving on going medical treatment my life was completely turned upside down and have been dealing with financial hardship as I'm waiting on disability to process and have no substantial income or financial support as I am also working with lawyers to address my rights as a passenger involved in accident with "Lyft".