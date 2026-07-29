I am Needing some help after colon cancer surgery

Hi I am Alicia . I'm 62 years old . Up until now I've been pretty healthy but last month was diagnosed with colon cancer . I had surgery to remove ithe tumor from the sigmoid part of the lower intestine but the pathology report came back and said there is still part of it left and it was in the muscle wall of my colon . I'm going to have a more invasive major surgery at the end of May , this month and I'm going to need someone to help me and be there in the first 2 weeks of recovery . Two to four weeks all together . I think I can take care of myself the latter part. My insurance doesn't cover paying for help and that's why I am here. I'm alone and have no one that can do it. I hope I can raise enough just to pay someone for helping . I'm trying to take other avenues as well to raise it but I'm not confident I can raise it all . Anything will be helpful and appreciated so much . Thank you.