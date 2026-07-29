I am needing help

I am seeking for help to fix the teeth in my mouth. I am missing several teeth that are causing me to have sickness because the gums are open and bleeding constantly. I’ve went to several Denis. I am looking between $8,500 to $10,000 depending on which dentist. I really need help or if someone who is a dentist who could help me with giving my mouth fix would be even better. I am only asking for help because it causing me to be sick from gums from being open and rotten teeth. Anything helps I appreciate anyone who helps me with fixing this problem. It is a life-changing thing a quality of my life to be able to have a beautiful smile and have confidence.