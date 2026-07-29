I am grateful for any who may care

I am a 26 year old female, I am homeless. I am a victim of domestic abuse I ended up losing my son in the midst of our battles... a horror I live with to this day. I do have a dog, I bottle fed him and he is my whole world. I am a very hard worker and would be happy to offer any kind of work you would need help with in any way I could bless you as I shall be blessed. My father, my best friend also passed away along with my step-dad followed by my two uncles and an Aunt all within a year. It was very hard I lost my trailer and everything I had so fast.

Wild how we all can be so comfortable and not even think about how easily it could all be lost.

I try to live the best I can and help whoever I can any chance I get. I don't expect this to change my life much but I do hope someone will find it in their heart to help out a woman who is exhausted.

I can't go anywhere without being hassled for sex or robbed of my things. My dog is also a large pit lab mix that is not easy to take inside anywhere. My mind is tired I want nothing more than a night of peace and sanctuary where I feel like I can finally breathe.

I have a vehicle but I am in need of some major repairs that I simply cannot afford. I am asking for either enough to buy a nice van or a camper or he'll even a shed at this point would make me happier than you can even fathom.

God bless all of you, and from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for any help you can offer.