GUESS WHAT??

--> I’M GOING BACK TO AFRICA!! ??





It’s been a long two years.

Personally, this season has come with some real challenges as my family has navigated through loss and health issues—but through it all, God has been faithful.





And now… the Lord has opened the door... I’m returning to Africa!

To say I’m excited would be an understatement.





This time, I’ll have the incredible opportunity to minister again in two countries that I deeply love—South Africa and Zimbabwe!





✨ What will I be doing?

Ministry in Africa is never just one thing—it’s life-changing.





From leading fun, faith-filled camps with preschoolers, elementary students, high schoolers, and young adults…

To going hut-to-hut in very remote villages, sharing the love of Jesus face-to-face, bringing food and supplies and praying for some very precious people,

every moment matters.





I’ll be serving for about a month across three different locations—pouring into communities, encouraging leaders, and loving people right where they are.

If you’d like to see a glimpse of past trips, check out a quick Reel on my Instagram: @joannjacksonofficial.





--> How You Can Be Part of This Mission?

Would you consider partnering with me in prayer?





Pray for God's anointing, protection, strength, and wisdom for me and our team.

Pray for every person we encounter to experience the love of Christ.

Pray for miracles, signs, and wonders!





--> And if you feel led to partner financially…





No matter the amount—big or small—I’m excited to see how the Lord provides.





If you’d like to give, you can do so through my GiveSendGo

At this link:

https://www.givesendgo.com/i-am-going-back-to-africa?utm_source=share

(link also in bio).





This is more than a trip.

It’s a calling.

It’s obedience.

It’s impact that reaches far beyond what we can see.





Thank you for praying, giving, and standing with me.





I can’t wait to share all that God is doing and will do as I move forward!





MUCH love,

JoAnn