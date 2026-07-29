I am close to homeless not by choice but I am only

I am fully hoping that God will step in through donates for me to get out of this most unfortunate situation. I except and forgive all who put me in this for selfish purposes whatever it may have been. I recently was fired after exercising my right for equal pay as all should receive in this great land at least minimum wage. Afterward I was evicted wrongly to get me away from the people who chose taking some place to live out from under them. I worked at Red Roof inn almost 2 and one and a half years working seven days a week 14 hours day on call 24 7. I was only paid for a room with no monetary pay whatsoever.After working a year I performed every job there.I finally said I needed money besides just a room after 2 and a half years of unwaivering loyalty. I then explained I was going to call the U.S Dept of labored I was illegally retaliated against resulting in the situation above I explained. I currently have a case against these people which are a franchise hotel not covered under Red roof rules or responsibility I am told by them. Corporate is responsible according to them but we will see.i think so because these people use their name. The money you donate will go to providing food shelter and getting me clothing that since I have lost. It will help but transportation which I need to work and continue a regular life until this case is settled to give the money I deserve in back wages which takes 9 months to a year to be settled. I'm days from homelessness. If I have do that I will do quietly knowing your prayers will and mine to be God's wil and reach him to do that will for me. I learned this life is not about but about others. God bless you all . I have to say again I have forgiven the people who put me in this situation.May God help their souls..