I am asking for help to save my family home from

I recently received notice that my property is at risk of being sold due to delinquent property taxes. The total amount owed is $1,344.84, and I must pay at least $739.94 by June 26, 2026, to prevent further action.

This house is much more than a piece of property to me. My family moved into this home in 1986 when I was six years old. For over 40 years, it has been the center of my family's life. It is where I grew up, where holidays were celebrated, where family gathered, and where some of the most important moments of my life took place.

This home also holds the memories of my parents, who both passed away here. After losing them, this house became even more meaningful to me. It is one of the few tangible connections I still have to my family history. Every room carries memories of the people I loved, the lessons they taught me, and the life we built together. The thought of losing this home is heartbreaking because it would mean losing a place that has been part of my identity since childhood.

Over the past several years, I have faced significant financial and personal challenges. Despite working hard and doing everything I can to earn an income through self-employment and other opportunities, I have struggled to recover from multiple setbacks. Like many people facing financial hardship, I fell behind on expenses while trying to keep up with everyday necessities.

I am not asking for help because I am unwilling to work or take responsibility. I continue to look for ways to improve my situation and create a more stable future. However, I am facing a deadline that I cannot meet on my own. I need to raise at least $739.94 by June 26, 2026, to prevent further action against my home.

This house is fully paid for, and saving it would allow me to continue rebuilding my finances without the devastating loss of the only home I have ever known. Any funds received will go directly toward paying the delinquent property taxes and protecting this home from a tax sale.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you cannot donate, sharing my story may help me reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider helping. Your support could help me preserve a home filled with over four decades of memories, family history, and love.