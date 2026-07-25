I am a survivor of satanic abuse; helping children

In 1980 I had 2 clients brought up in the satanic bloodlines.

They had nobody to believe them so I dedicated myself to survivors, including children who recently reached out to me.





I.,in June, had to run for my life, lost my apt., and maxed credit card in motels.

No home. An Elder.





Child trafficking is epidemic.

So is human trafficking as a whole.





I have been a street mother for 30 years feeding and helping people.





People living outdoors are missing like never before.

Huge numbers.

Called depopulation.





Yeshua walked with the poor.











