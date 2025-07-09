I am a single father who is dying of cancer

I am a single dad who is raising my daughter since birth she is now 7. Everything was going fantastic until I got cancer. It started off in my leg and unfortunately now in my lungs. Doctor and surgeon at cooper gave me 6 months to best 1 year to live . Now believe me I will do and try everything possible to beat this. Regardless I have to be realistic and try my best to protect my daughter. So here I am doing something I thought I would never do. Ask people for help. I was always the one who helps. If you help thank you... God bless you.