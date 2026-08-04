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HYDRATE THE WORLD

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byeric araiza-le

HYDRATE THE WORLD

BIOS HYDRATION — GIVESENDGO FUNDRAISER STORY

Fundraiser Title: Help Launch BIOS Hydration — Veteran-Built, Christ-Centered, Made in America

Suggested Hashtag: #BIOSHydration  #VeteranBuilt  #MadeInAmerica

Goal: $250,000     Category: Mission / Business / Community

Character Count: ~4,800

From the Marines to the Mission Field — Help Launch BIOS Hydration

"But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life."

— John 4:14 (KJV)


Who I Am

My name is Eric Araiza-Le a United States Marine Corps disabled veteran, general contractor, and Christ-centered entrepreneur. I served this country with everything I had — and when my service was complete, God redirected that same drive, discipline, and purpose into building something that serves others.

I am not a chemist or a Silicon Valley founder. I am a Marine, a general contractor who learned that hydration is life — on the field, in the heat, under pressure — and that most of what Americans are sold as "hydration" is sugar water dressed up in a fancy label.


That conviction became BIOS Hydration.

The Problem I Couldn't Ignore

Every day, millions of Americans — athletes, veterans, first responders, parents, workers — reach for electrolyte drinks loaded with artificial dyes, refined sugars, and ingredients sourced from overseas factories with zero accountability.

Gatorade. Pedialyte. Most of the "clean" brands. They either flood your bloodstream with sugar, strip out the trace minerals your body actually needs, or source their ingredients from China with no transparency about what's really inside.

I watched fellow veterans and laborers deal with chronic fatigue, poor recovery, and dehydration-related health issues — and I kept asking: why isn't there a product built with the same integrity we were trained to carry?

There wasn't. So I decided to build it.

What BIOS Hydration Is

BIOS Hydration is a science-backed, American-made electrolyte formula built on three unbreakable commitments:


  1. 1. Real Ingredients, Sourced in America —  Redmond Real Salt — an ancient sea salt harvested in Utah, free of microplastics, rich in 60+ trace minerals. Every ingredient is sourced domestically when available.
  2. 2. The Science of True Hydration —  BIOS is formulated around SGLT1 co-transport — the same mechanism your body uses to absorb water at the cellular level. The right ratio of sodium and glucose activates the SGLT1 transporter in your gut, pulling water directly into your cells up to 3x faster than water alone.
  3. 3. Zero Sugar. Zero Junk. Zero Compromise —  No artificial dyes. No refined sugar. No fillers. Just what your body was designed to use.

The Kingdom Commitment

This is not just a business. It is a ministry with a product.

20% of every sale goes directly to Missions & Clean-Water Wells — supporting gospel outreach, church planting, missionaries in the field, and the construction of clean-water wells for communities around the world that have none.

When you buy BIOS, you hydrate your body AND fund the Living Water mission.


Why I Need Your Help

I have the formula. I have the science. I have the faith. What I need is the capital to bring this product to market the right way — manufactured in America, tested to the highest standards, and launched without cutting corners.

Here is exactly where your investment goes:


  1. $145,000 — First production run (domestic manufacturing, quality testing, FDA compliance)
  2. $20,000 — Packaging design, labeling, and branding materials
  3. $18,000 — E-commerce platform, fulfillment setup, and logistics
  4. $17,000 — Marketing launch: social media, content, and community outreach
  5. $25,000 — First missions & clean-water well contribution (20% of goal, given at launch)
  6. $25,000 — Reserve fund for regulatory compliance and certifications


Total: $250,000


What You Get When You Give

Every backer who gives $100 or more will receive first access to BIOS Hydration when we launch — before it's available to the public. Founding backers will also receive:


  1. $100+ — Waitlist priority + digital thank-you from the founder
  2. $400+ — First shipment of BIOS Hydration at founder pricing
  3. $1,600+ — BIOS swag pack (hat, shirt, shaker) + first shipment
  4. $6,400+ — VIP founding member status + lifetime 20% discount
  5. $25,600+ — Inner circle access + personal video call with the founder


A Word to My Fellow Veterans and Brothers in Christ

If you have ever worn the uniform, carried a ruck in the heat, or simply tried to do the right thing in a world that rewards shortcuts — this is for you.

BIOS Hydration is built on the same values we were trained to live: integrity, discipline, accountability, and service above self. It is built in America, by an American, for Americans — and it gives back to the Kingdom with every sale.


I am not asking for charity. I am asking for partners in a mission that is bigger than a product.


Semper Fidelis. Always Faithful.


How to Help

  1. Give — any amount moves us closer to launch
  2. Share — post this campaign to your social media, veteran groups, church, and community
  3. Pray — we covet your prayers over this mission


Visit our pre-launch site: bioshydration.com


"I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me."

— Philippians 4:13 (KJV)


Thank you for standing with BIOS Hydration. Together, we hydrate the body and fund the mission.


— Founder, BIOS Hydration | USMC Disabled Veteran | Christ-Centered Entrepreneur


Disclaimer: BIOS Hydration is a pre-launch brand. All funds raised go directly toward product development, manufacturing, and launch operations as itemized above. 20% of all revenue after launch will be directed to missions and clean-water well projects.


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