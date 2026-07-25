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Huskey Family Home Facing Condemnation

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Goodson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Goodson

Huskey Family Home Facing Condemnation

I am Kara’s mother and a proud grandmother reaching out with a heavy heart. My daughter, Kara, and her husband, Isaac, a plumbing apprentice working toward his career as a master plumber, are a young family fighting harder than most could imagine, and now they risk losing their home at the worst possible time.


They have three beautiful children: their oldest son, Liam, who is 6 years old, physically disabled and living with the rare genetic disorder called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease (PMD); their sweet 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Grace; and their energetic 3-year-old boy, Vincent. Now Kara is pregnant with another baby boy who is at risk of PMD. Everyday life already brings significant medical and mobility challenges, and my heart breaks watching them navigate this while trying to keep their family safe and together.


The home they’ve been renting for the last two years is facing imminent condemnation because of severe foundational damage; rotting joists and rim joints that have made the structure unsafe. They desperately need help to purchase a home so they can keep their growing family together under one roof.


Kara is incredibly strong. She just beat stage 4 thyroid cancer, but she continues to battle multiple sclerosis and spondyloarthritis every single day. As her mother, it pains me to see her carrying so much while raising these precious children.


We want to be there for them. With your help, we are also asking for support to renovate our existing shed into a tiny home so my husband and I can live close by on the same land. This would allow us to help with Liam’s complex medical needs, support Kara’s health, and be the hands-on grandparents this family needs right now.


Every donation brings us closer to securing a home for Kara, Isaac, and their four little ones, plus renovating the shed into a tiny home for us so we can stay close and provide daily support.


No gift is too small, and it truly means the difference between stability and displacement.


Please stand with our family in this urgent time. Share our story if you’re unable to give today. Your kindness will help keep these grandchildren safe, supported, and surrounded by love.


Thank you from the bottom of a grandmother’s heart.


Jenny (Kara’s mom and loving Gamma)


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