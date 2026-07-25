Husband's Severe Teeth Infection

My husband has a an extremely severe infection in 14 of his teeth and needs to get them pulled ASAP before the infection turns into sepsis again. We were able to get him to the hospital in time the first time he got sepsis and save his life. The first sepsis infection is the probable cause of this infection in his mouth. We have been saving to have this surgery done and to get a partial denture but we are not able to save fast enough and his health is at risk at this point. Thank you on advance for your help.



