Husband is in need of medical help

Dear Friend,

My name is Deanna, and my husband’s name is Eric. We met twelve years ago, both of us beginning what we believed would be the next beautiful chapter of our lives together. Since then, we have built a life centered around love, family, faith, and the future we hoped to share for many years to come.

In May of 2023, our lives changed unexpectedly when Eric was bitten by a tick and diagnosed with Lyme disease. Although he received treatment, his health continued to decline, and he soon began experiencing severe breathing difficulties. After extensive medical evaluations, doctors determined that he was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. By September of 2023, he was placed on oxygen and informed that he would eventually require a double lung transplant.

Faced with such devastating news, we committed ourselves to exploring every possible treatment option before pursuing transplantation. Among those options was stem cell therapy, which has provided meaningful improvement and hope, though unfortunately not enough to stop the progression of his illness.

Recently, we consulted with a transplant facility, and Eric has been considered a strong candidate for a double lung transplant. However, there are still many health goals and requirements he must meet before he can officially be placed on the transplant list. During our continued research, we discovered cold laser therapy, a treatment that may help improve his condition and potentially strengthen his chances moving forward.

Unfortunately, after two years of relentless medical expenses, we have exhausted our financial resources. Previous fundraising efforts helped us pursue stem cell therapy, and for that support we remain deeply grateful. Today, however, we are once again faced with overwhelming costs for treatments not covered by insurance. I continue to work full time simply to maintain our household and monthly obligations, leaving no financial ability to pursue this next possible treatment option.

Eric is only 54 years old. Together, we share a family that includes seven wonderful grandchildren between the ages of five and sixteen. We believed we had decades ahead of us to spend with them, creating memories and enjoying life together. We are now fighting for that opportunity.

As his wife, I am simply asking for the chance to continue pursuing every possible avenue that may help extend and improve his life. We do not know whether cold laser therapy will be the answer, but we are praying for the opportunity to try.

I humbly ask for your consideration, support, and prayers during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would help us continue pursuing treatment and give Eric the best possible chance for more years with his family. If a financial contribution is not possible, your prayers, encouragement, and willingness to share our story would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering helping our family during this incredibly difficult journey. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity are sincerely appreciated.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Deanna & Eric Cauffman



