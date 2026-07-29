Husband had a stroke need help with bills

My husband is out of work due to having a stroke he's 56 yo , been trying to get on ssi and also myself ,his wife trying to go back to work .He gets dizzy and looses balance and although I'm worried about leaving him when or if I get to go back to work in time ,we don't have time due to bills and trying not to end up homeless ,need a little emergency assistance for bills and hospital visits . while we work on getting back on our feet . Everything is taking forever and currently we don't have time to wait . Please just need some help thank you everyone.